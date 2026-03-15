Honey Singh's concert in Delhi turns chaotic due to brawl

Singh's tour to hit Ahmedabad, Bengaluru next

This Delhi gig kicked off Singh's "My Chapter - India Tour," which will hit cities like Ahmedabad (March 21) and Bengaluru (May 16).

Despite the hiccup, fans stayed pumped as Singh rolled out hits like Brown Rang.

Notably, before the tour began, Singh had apologized on Instagram for earlier comments at a Delhi show: he'd meant to share a safe sex message with Gen Z after talking to health experts.

The tour highlights his ongoing effort to connect with young audiences through both music and conversation.