'Punjab '95' row: Director accuses CBFC of 'challenging India's democracy'

Director Honey Trehan's film Punjab '95 , based on the life of Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has long been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Trehan expressed his disappointment over this situation and claimed that the CBFC's actions are a violation of Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal .

Director's dismay Trehan says CBFC has 'turned the movie controversial' Trehan said, "It was a very inspiring subject, and still it is. CBFC has turned it controversial. For me, this is a story of human rights, this is the story of selflessness, the story of sacrifice, martyrdom." "This is a story of one of the biggest acts of justice by our constitution; it shows our courts and our constitution in a great light."

Call for justice Trehan likens CBFC's actions to Khalra's abduction Trehan compared the CBFC's actions to the Punjab Police's abduction of Khalra in 1995. He said, "What Punjab Police did in 1995, the CBFC is doing the same thing now by abducting Jaswant Singh Khalra again." "But we are here to challenge the darkness, and I truly believe justice will happen someday, and this film will see the light of day."

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Director's surprise 'Who speaks the truth so loudly?' Trehan was taken aback by the CBFC's response to his movie. He said, "When we submitted all the paperwork...the head of the revising committee had the audacity to ask, 'Who speaks the truth so loudly, Trehan?'" "By stopping the release of such film, CBFC is not only challenging the film, they are challenging the constitution/courts of India." "They are challenging the democracy of the country, freedom of speech/expression of an artist. It's a violation of Article 19, 1 (a)."

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