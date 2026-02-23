BAFTA honors legendary Dharmendra in heartfelt In Memoriam segment

The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held on Sunday night paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary actor Dharmendra in its In Memoriam segment. The veteran star, who passed away in November 2025, was honored alongside global cinema icons. Jessie Ware delivered an emotional performance of Barbra Streisand's The Way We Were during the tribute, which featured a video montage commemorating the film industry figures we lost over the past year.

Social media response Fans react to Dharmendra's inclusion Fans were deeply moved by his inclusion in the BAFTA tribute. Many took to social media platforms to express their emotions. One user wrote, "Good to see BAFTA remembering Dharmendra ji," while another said, "The BAFTA Awards gained my respect." Another user shared an image with the caption: "The #BAFTA In Memoriam #Dharmendra." Other celebrities honored in the segment are Catherine O'Hara, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, Gene Hackman, and Brigitte Bardot, among others.

Twitter Post Here's Ware's performance Jessie Ware performing "The Way We Were" during 'In Memoriam' segment.#EEBAFTAspic.twitter.com/E2CYnG4f2x — Enjoy The Music (@EnjoyTheMusic9) February 22, 2026

Oversight concerns BAFTA tribute sparks debate over snubs While Dharmendra's inclusion was celebrated, global fans were disappointed to see Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek missing from the In Memoriam segment. Dane's family confirmed his death recently after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at 53. Van Der Beek passed away at 48 on February 11 after fighting stage three colorectal cancer. One comment on X (formerly Twitter) read: "Poor oversight by BAFTA. James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane should have been included."

