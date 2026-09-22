Hooda wins Best Debut Director for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'
Entertainment
Randeep Hooda just picked up the Best Debut Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his first film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
The ceremony made history by moving out of Delhi for the first time in 70 years, taking place in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
Hooda not only directed but also starred as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and received his award from President Droupadi Murmu.
Hooda highlights India's revolutionary freedom struggle
Hooda shared that he wanted to spotlight parts of India's freedom struggle that often get overlooked.
As he put it, "Mere hisaab se bohot zaruri tha kyunki sab ko lagta hai Hindustan ko azadi sirf ahinsa se mili hai. "
His film dives into the revolutionary side of India's independence movement and brings a fresh perspective to history on screen.