Hooda wins Best Debut Director for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Randeep Hooda just picked up the Best Debut Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his first film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

The ceremony made history by moving out of Delhi for the first time in 70 years, taking place in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

Hooda not only directed but also starred as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and received his award from President Droupadi Murmu.