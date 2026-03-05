'Hope Street' star Finnian Garbutt, 28, battling terminal cancer

Garbutt was diagnosed in 2022 (about four years ago), at around age 24, after finding a lump behind his ear, and went through a tough 12-hour surgery in 2022 where doctors removed 75 lymph nodes. Despite all this, he has appeared in 30 episodes of Hope Street, led the upcoming film Housejackers, bought a home, married Louise, and became dad to daughter Saoirse.

He's been vocal about the importance of early skin cancer detection

Garbutt has been active in promoting early detection of skin cancer through Action Cancer's peer mentoring program.

The BBC said he has been such an important part of Hope Street's success and is very much in our thoughts.

He's also shared a GoFundMe link to help support his wife and daughter during this difficult time.