Hornad releases 1st documentary 'Crossing Paths' on World Elephant Day
Kannada actor Samyukta Hornad just dropped her first documentary, Crossing Paths, on World Elephant Day.
With stunning visuals cinematographed by Pratheek Shetty, known for his work on Kantara, Gandhada Gudi, and 777 Charlie, the film dives into how shrinking forests are causing more run-ins between people and elephants.
The goal? To get us thinking about how we can better share space with wildlife and protect our environment.
Documentary follows Project EADD's dog squad
The documentary follows Project EaDDS (that's the Elephant Anti-Depredation Dog Squad), a cool conservation project where dogs help prevent human-elephant conflicts in Karnataka.
Associated with the project are Eshwar B. Khandre, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Government of Karnataka, Pushkar Kumar, PCCF, Manoj Rajan, Project Head, Project Elephant, and Saurabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hassan,
Crossing Paths hopes to spark real conversations about finding ways for humans and animals to safely coexist, without anyone losing out.