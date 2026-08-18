Hornad releases 1st documentary 'Crossing Paths' on World Elephant Day

Kannada actor Samyukta Hornad just dropped her first documentary, Crossing Paths, on World Elephant Day.

With stunning visuals cinematographed by Pratheek Shetty, known for his work on Kantara, Gandhada Gudi, and 777 Charlie, the film dives into how shrinking forests are causing more run-ins between people and elephants.

The goal? To get us thinking about how we can better share space with wildlife and protect our environment.