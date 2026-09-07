Host Khan unveils 2-life twist on 'Bigg Boss' Season 20
Bigg Boss is back for its 20th season, and Salman Khan just dropped a major twist: every contestant now gets two lives.
So, if someone is voted out or nominated, they may lose a life, but aren't out until both are gone.
The show premiered Sunday night on JioHotstar and Colors TV with 16 contestants ready to play under these new rules.
'Second Chance' reshapes 'Bigg Boss' strategy
The "Second Chance" rule changes the game: contestants have to rethink alliances and strategies since losing one life doesn't mean instant elimination.
Even nominations from housemates can cost a life, making every relationship in the house count more than ever.
Contestants include Mann, Khan and Touqeer
This year's lineup is pretty diverse, featuring familiar faces like Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, and Qazi Touqeer.
With everyone getting two shots at survival, expect plenty of surprises as the season unfolds.