Host Malik protests body shaming live on 'Veena Hai Na'
Pakistani actress and television host Veena Malik made a statement against body shaming by taking off her makeup and heels during her morning show, Veena Hai Na.
Addressing repeated criticism about her looks, she told viewers, "I took off my heels and makeup on camera and asked the haters to comment on how I looked without styling and cosmetics," directly challenging trolls and showing her real self on live TV.
Malik removed heels and makeup live
Malik's move was shown on live television, with her removing her heels and makeup and challenging trolls.