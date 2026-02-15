'Hot Spot 2 Much' on OTT: Where to watch adult comedy
Hot Spot 2 Much, a new Tamil anthology film directed by Vignesh Karthick, hits streaming on Aha Tamil and Prime Video starting February 20, 2026.
The movie stars Priya Bhavani Shankar as an up-and-coming director pitching three bold stories to a producer—while keeping her own motives under wraps.
It first released in theaters on January 23, 2026.
Cast and crew of the film
The film packs three stories: one explores toxic fan rivalries between superstar camps; another dives into dress code double standards and tricky family vibes; and the last one brings a time-crossed romance to life.
The cast features Rakshan, Aadhitya Baaskar, M.S. Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Sanjana Tiwari, Ashwin Kumar, Bhavani Sre, and Brigida Saga.
It was released by Aha Tamil
Produced by K. J. Balamanimarbhan and Aneel K. Reddy under the KJB Talkies and Ants to Elephants banners, Hot Spot 2 Much has been described in some reviews as "mindless fun."