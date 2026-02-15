'Hot Spot 2 Much' on OTT: Where to watch adult comedy Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Hot Spot 2 Much, a new Tamil anthology film directed by Vignesh Karthick, hits streaming on Aha Tamil and Prime Video starting February 20, 2026.

The movie stars Priya Bhavani Shankar as an up-and-coming director pitching three bold stories to a producer—while keeping her own motives under wraps.

It first released in theaters on January 23, 2026.