Hot Toys reveals nearly 2-foot vinyl Sentinel 'Avengers: Doomsday' $330
Entertainment
Hot Toys just revealed a seriously cool collectible for Marvel fans, a nearly 2-foot-tall Sentinel figure straight out of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie.
Priced at $330, it's made from vinyl to keep things light and affordable, but still captures the massive look of the villain from the film.
Sentinel set includes 5-inch Doctor Doom
The set also comes with a 5-inch Doctor Doom mini-figure, so you can really see just how huge the Sentinel is.
Instead of going for an unwieldy sixth-scale model, Hot Toys found a sweet spot between size and practicality.
If you want one for your shelf, preorders are open now on this link; definitely something to check out if you're into Marvel or collecting awesome figures.