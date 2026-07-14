'Hotel Transylvania 5' is arriving in October 2027
What's the story
The beloved animated franchise, Hotel Transylvania, is set to return with its fifth installment, titled The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania. The film will hit theaters on October 8, 2027. Sony Pictures will handle the North American distribution while Amazon MGM Studios takes care of international markets. Jennifer Kluska and Alan Hawkins are directing the film with Lawrence Jonas producing it under the banner of Sony Pictures Animation.
Franchise success
'Hotel Transylvania' franchise's box office performance
The Hotel Transylvania franchise has been a major success since its inception. The first film, released in 2012, grossed $355 million worldwide.
Its sequels, Hotel Transylvania 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, further increased the franchise's popularity with global earnings of $475 million and $530 million, respectively.
The fourth installment, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, was released exclusively on Prime Video in 2022.
Film insights
Plot and other details of 'Hotel Transylvania 5'
In The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania, Dracula is now happily retired, and his daughter Mavis has taken over the famous monster hotel. However, strange occurrences at the resort lead the Drac Pack on a thrilling adventure to solve "The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania."
Genndy Tartakovsky and Michelle Murdocca are serving as executive producers for this film.