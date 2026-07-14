'Hotel Transylvania 5' is arriving in October 2027

The Hotel Transylvania franchise has been a major success since its inception. The first film, released in 2012, grossed $355 million worldwide.

Its sequels, Hotel Transylvania 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, further increased the franchise's popularity with global earnings of $475 million and $530 million, respectively.

The fourth installment, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, was released exclusively on Prime Video in 2022.