The untold stories behind 'House of Cards' political drama

House of Cards is a political drama that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats with its intense plot and complex characters. However, behind the scenes, the show had its own set of secrets and stories that added to its allure. From casting decisions to filming challenges, these lesser-known facts give an insight into how this iconic series was made.

#1 Casting choices and changes Initially, Kevin Spacey was not the first choice for Frank Underwood. The role was first offered to other actors before Spacey came on board. Interestingly, Robin Wright's character Claire Underwood was also supposed to be a supporting role but eventually became a lead character, thanks to her powerful performance. The casting decisions played a pivotal role in shaping the show's dynamic.

#2 Filming locations and challenges While House of Cards is set in Washington D.C., most of it was filmed in Baltimore, Maryland. The production team had to recreate iconic D.C. landmarks with the help of local architecture and set design. One of the biggest challenges was filming inside real government buildings, which involved a lot of negotiation for access and permissions.

#3 Writing room dynamics The writing room of House of Cards was a melting pot of talent from different backgrounds. Each writer brought a unique perspective to the table, which added layers to the show's narrative. The writers had to stay ahead of current events to ensure that the storylines were relevant and engaging. Their collaborative efforts were key to maintaining the show's intensity and depth.

#4 Special effects and technology use House of Cards made extensive use of special effects and technology to enhance its storytelling. From digital editing techniques to create seamless transitions between scenes, to CGI for visual effects that would have been impossible otherwise, the production team leveraged technology to its fullest. This not only improved the show's visual appeal but also made it more immersive for viewers.