Salman, Aamir avoided answering age-gap question, admits Kajol

Kajol recently hosted Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on her chat show Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle. During their conversation, she asked them about the age gap between male and female actors in Bollywood. However, their responses were not direct, which Kajol later admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

Evasive answers 'They went around the topic...' Kajol said, "No they went around the topic quite nicely, ki humne toh nahi kiya hain... achha kiya hai kya? Really? Humko toh nahi laga (I don't think we did, did we really do that? We don't agree)." "They beat around the bush a little bit, but they kind of did not answer it." She added, "You can't get mad about these things. You genuinely can't. Not for any other reason, but it's something out of your control."

Show highlights This is what happened on the show Kajol had asked the Khans why an older heroine romancing a younger man is called "bold," while a hero romancing a younger woman is seen as "cinema magic." Aamir responded that casting should be based on the requirement. Khan added, "Ab itna kaam kar liya hain hum sab logone ki wo jodi purani lagti hain (We have worked together so much now that the pair looks old)." Kajol replied, "It doesn't work in the opposite way, though."