'Broke me emotionally': 'Ra.One' director on the SRK film 'flopping'
What's the story
Anubhav Sinha, the director of Shah Rukh Khan's ambitious sci-fi film Ra.One has opened up about its disappointing box office performance. Speaking to Ulta Chasma UC, he said that despite people now appreciating the film, it was initially "declared a flop," and this caused him a lot of pain. "That film broke me emotionally. It took time for me to recover from that."
Director's admiration
On working with Khan, Sinha said this
Despite the setbacks, Sinha spoke highly of his experience working with Khan. He said, "I was very fortunate that I was able to meet Shah Rukh Khan. I value him more than a star and an actor." "Even if I don't work with him ever, but I know him as a person, and that is enough for me, you learn a lot from him." "He is a very passionate, compassionate person. Despite all the stardom, he has a middle-class mind."
Career trajectory
Sinha wants to work with Khan again
Sinha, who has since directed critically acclaimed films like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad, and Bheed, expressed a desire to work with Khan again. However, he admitted that neither of them currently has the time or a suitable story for such collaboration. Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in Dunki and will next be seen in King.