LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Broke me emotionally': 'Ra.One' director on the SRK film 'flopping'
Summarize
'Broke me emotionally': 'Ra.One' director on the SRK film 'flopping'
'Ra.One' director opens up about the SRK film 'flopping'

'Broke me emotionally': 'Ra.One' director on the SRK film 'flopping'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 14, 2025
12:23 pm
What's the story

Anubhav Sinha, the director of Shah Rukh Khan's ambitious sci-fi film Ra.One has opened up about its disappointing box office performance. Speaking to Ulta Chasma UC, he said that despite people now appreciating the film, it was initially "declared a flop," and this caused him a lot of pain. "That film broke me emotionally. It took time for me to recover from that."

Director's admiration

On working with Khan, Sinha said this

Despite the setbacks, Sinha spoke highly of his experience working with Khan. He said, "I was very fortunate that I was able to meet Shah Rukh Khan. I value him more than a star and an actor." "Even if I don't work with him ever, but I know him as a person, and that is enough for me, you learn a lot from him." "He is a very passionate, compassionate person. Despite all the stardom, he has a middle-class mind."

Career trajectory

Sinha wants to work with Khan again

Sinha, who has since directed critically acclaimed films like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad, and Bheed, expressed a desire to work with Khan again. However, he admitted that neither of them currently has the time or a suitable story for such collaboration. Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in Dunki and will next be seen in King.