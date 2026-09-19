Prime Video's 'House of David' to end with season 3
What's the story
The Biblical epic series House of David will conclude with its third season, confirmed Amazon and Wonder Project on Friday. The final season is being filmed in Greece and will see David (Michael Iskander) complete his transformation from an outcast shepherd to a fierce warrior and eventually a king.
Final chapter
Season 3 will focus on David's exile
The third season will delve into David's exile as a hunted outlaw, forced to hide among his enemies.
This chapter will explore the true cost of destiny, including the betrayals endured and sacrifices demanded before he can rise to the throne.
Executive producers Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn expressed gratitude for being able to complete this trilogy with their partners at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.
Actor's reflection
Iskander has grown alongside his character
Iskander reflected on his journey as David, saying it has changed his life in unexpected ways.
He added, "I've grown alongside this character, and getting to explore his complexity - his courage, his flaws, his ambition, and the weight of the choices he makes...has been an extraordinary experience."
The series also stars Ali Suliman as King Saul and Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam.
Production insights
Everything to know about 'House of David'
House of David is a Wonder Project production, with Erwin, Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Gavin J. Behrman, Adam Abel, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, and Erik Mountain as executive producers.
Rosenblatt is the executive in charge of production for Wonder Project.
The series also features Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Aury Alby, and Alexander Uloom in supporting roles.