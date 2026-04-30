'House of the Dragon' 3rd season on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar June 22
Entertainment
House of the Dragon is back for a third season, landing on JioHotstar from June 22, 2026.
This Game of Thrones prequel, created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, takes us about 100 years after the Targaryen conquest, right into the chaos that sparks the infamous Dance of the Dragons.
Targaryen succession with Considine D'Arcy Smith
Season three dives into House Targaryen's messy family drama during King Viserys I's rule.
Even though he named his daughter Rhaenyra as heir, things get heated when his son Aegon II enters the picture: cue a major fight for the throne.
Expect to see Paddy Considine as Viserys, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra, and Matt Smith as Daemon leading a strong cast.