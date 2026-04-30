'House of the Dragon' 3rd season on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar June 22 Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

House of the Dragon is back for a third season, landing on JioHotstar from June 22, 2026.

This Game of Thrones prequel, created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, takes us about 100 years after the Targaryen conquest, right into the chaos that sparks the infamous Dance of the Dragons.