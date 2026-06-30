'House of the Dragon' 'Queen's Landing' episode 2 examines fallout

Velaryons and Targaryens face loss

Lord Corlys Velaryon tries to reconnect with his sons Alyn and Addam after tragedy hits their home, while also welcoming granddaughter Baela.

Steve Toussaint shared that Corlys is wrestling with heavy losses but still searching for connection.

Meanwhile, Rhaenyra Targaryen is weighed down by her son Jace's death; Emma D'Arcy explained how this grief makes Rhaenyra question whether ruling is worth all she's lost.

Daemon Targaryen isn't spared either. Plus, a surprise marriage proposal from Rhaenyra adds even more drama to an already tense political scene.