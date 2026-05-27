'House of the Dragon' returns June 21 with gullet battle
Entertainment
House of the Dragon is back on June 21, 2026, and it's diving straight into action.
The opening episode features the Battle of the Gullet, a major turning point in the Targaryen civil war, where Admiral Sharako Lohar's Triarchy faces Lord Corlys Velaryon's fleet at sea.
'House of the Dragon' teases spectacle
Showrunner Ryan Condal says skipping this battle would be like leaving out Helm's Deep from Lord of the Rings; it's that important.
Actor Abubakar Salim described filming as "Oh my God, I'm on a theme park ride."
Expect dragonriders, wild aerial combat, and plenty of ships; it took a huge effort to pull off, so fans are in for an ambitious start.