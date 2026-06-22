'House of the Dragon' S3 previews epic battles and fallout
Season three of House of the Dragon is here, and things are getting intense as Westeros plunges deeper into civil war.
The cast says this season is all about big battles and how the chaos affects everyone personally.
You can catch the new episodes now on Jio Hotstar.
Antonia praises D'Arcy's Rhaenyra turn
Bethany Antonia said Emma D'Arcy's role as Rhaenyra, "I know everyone expects greatness from Emma, but I was just floored," hinting at a jaw-dropping moment in Episode six.
Phoebe Campbell described the first episode as "shocking" and a wild ride.
Expect important characters like Alys Rivers, plus fresh faces like Tommy Flanagan, to shake up the story even more.
Cooke: conflict hits land sea sky
Olivia Cooke shared that this season's conflict touches every corner: land, sea, and sky.
Antonia reflected on Baela's sense of duty, while Campbell talked about Rhaena trying to find her own way amid all the turmoil.
The show digs into how each character handles their role when everything feels upside down.