'House of the Dragon' S3E3 India streaming July 6 JioCinema/Disney+ Hotstar Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

House of the Dragon Season three, Episode three lands in India on July 6, 2026, streaming only on JioHotstar right after its US debut on HBO.

The Game of Thrones prequel dives deeper into the Targaryen civil war, the Dance of the Dragons, so expect more family drama and dragon action.