'House of the Dragon' S3E3 India streaming July 6 JioCinema/Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
House of the Dragon Season three, Episode three lands in India on July 6, 2026, streaming only on JioHotstar right after its US debut on HBO.
The Game of Thrones prequel dives deeper into the Targaryen civil war, the Dance of the Dragons, so expect more family drama and dragon action.
Previews tease betrayals and shifting alliances
Episode three picks up after the events of Episode 2, with Rhaenyra Targaryen feeling the heat as she juggles leadership and looming war.
Previews tease more violence, surprise betrayals, and shifting alliances as Team Black and Team Green fight for control.
New episodes drop every Monday in India, so if you're keeping score in this dragon-fueled power struggle, set your reminders!