'House of the Dragon' season 3 premiere sees 3 deaths

D'Arcy: Jace's death fuels Rhaenyra's resolve

Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra) shared that losing Jace is an "unquantifiable loss" for her character, making Rhaenyra even more determined to claim the Iron Throne.

This tragedy also brings her closer to Daemon as she leans on his ruthless side for revenge.

Even with some changes from the books, House of the Dragon keeps viewers glued every Sunday at 9pm ET on HBO thanks to its bold twists and strong character arcs.