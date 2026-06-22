'House of the Dragon' season 3 premiere sees 3 deaths
Entertainment
House of the Dragon season three just dropped, and it starts with a bang: three big characters are gone after the Battle of the Gullet: Jace, Jason Lannister, and Sharako Lohar.
Fans might notice Sharako's death is a surprise since she survives in George R.R. Martin's book, but Jace and Jason's fates stick to the original story.
D'Arcy: Jace's death fuels Rhaenyra's resolve
Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra) shared that losing Jace is an "unquantifiable loss" for her character, making Rhaenyra even more determined to claim the Iron Throne.
This tragedy also brings her closer to Daemon as she leans on his ruthless side for revenge.
Even with some changes from the books, House of the Dragon keeps viewers glued every Sunday at 9pm ET on HBO thanks to its bold twists and strong character arcs.