'House of the Dragon' Season 3 premieres June 22 JioCinema

Showrunner Condal confirms 4-season wrap

Season three features eight episodes, with new ones dropping every Monday until August 10.

Get ready for big moments like the Battle of the Gullet, Tyland Lannister's tricky alliances, and Rhaena's wild dragon adventures.

Leadership struggles and rising dragonseeds are also in focus as showrunner Ryan Condal confirms this story will wrap up in four seasons.