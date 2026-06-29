'House of the Dragon' Season 3 premieres June 22 JioCinema
Entertainment
House of the Dragon is back with Season three, diving deeper into the Targaryen civil war (also known as the Dance of the Dragons).
The new season kicked off on June 22, and you can catch it on JioHotstar.
Showrunner Condal confirms 4-season wrap
Season three features eight episodes, with new ones dropping every Monday until August 10.
Get ready for big moments like the Battle of the Gullet, Tyland Lannister's tricky alliances, and Rhaena's wild dragon adventures.
Leadership struggles and rising dragonseeds are also in focus as showrunner Ryan Condal confirms this story will wrap up in four seasons.