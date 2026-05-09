'House of the Dragon' season 3 premieres June 22 JioHotstar

Team Black faces Team Green

The new season picks up with Team Black (Rhaenyra Targaryen) facing off against Team Green (Aegon II), promising bigger battles and even more political twists.

Fan favorites Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and Ewan Mitchell are all returning.

With its strong 8.3 IMDb rating and epic scale, it's definitely one to watch if you love action-packed stories with a dose of royal chaos.