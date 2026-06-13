'House of the Dragon' Season 3 reaches JioHotstar June 22 Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

House of the Dragon is back for Season three!

The Game of Thrones prequel drops on JioHotstar in India on June 22, 2026 (already streaming on HBO Max elsewhere).

Set two centuries before Game of Thrones, this season dives deeper into the Targaryen family feud, also known as the Dance of the Dragons.