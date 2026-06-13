'House of the Dragon' Season 3 reaches JioHotstar June 22
Entertainment
House of the Dragon is back for Season three!
The Game of Thrones prequel drops on JioHotstar in India on June 22, 2026 (already streaming on HBO Max elsewhere).
Set two centuries before Game of Thrones, this season dives deeper into the Targaryen family feud, also known as the Dance of the Dragons.
Rhaenyra's claim challenged by Aegon II
The story heats up as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen's claim to the throne is challenged by her half-brother Aegon II after their father's death, sparking a fierce civil war.
Expect big drama, shifting loyalties, and plenty of dragons.
Emma Darcy returns as Rhaenyra, with Matt Smith as Daemon and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.
The show's already got an 8.3 IMDb rating, so fans are definitely hyped!