'House of the Dragon' swaps Sheepstealer from Nettles to Rhaena

Fans and Martin criticize Nettles's omission

Nettles plays a major role in the book, especially through her connection with Daemon and her rivalry with Rhaenyra.

Leaving her out has sparked disappointment among fans who feel she brought important drama to the story.

Even Martin isn't thrilled; he shared that his input was ignored during season two as showrunner Ryan Condal focused on production challenges instead.

This creative clash shows how tricky adapting fantasy stories for TV can be.