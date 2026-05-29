'House of the Dragon' trailer spotlights Targaryen civil war Entertainment May 29, 2026

HBO just dropped the final trailer for House of the Dragon Season three, hitting screens June 21, 2026.

The trailer dives straight into the Targaryen civil war, with Rhaenyra Targaryen determined to reclaim the Iron Throne.

She promises to take King's Landing "We'll secure the city without further bloodshed," honestly, the footage shows plenty of betrayal and fiery battles ahead.