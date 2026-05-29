'House of the Dragon' trailer spotlights Targaryen civil war
HBO just dropped the final trailer for House of the Dragon Season three, hitting screens June 21, 2026.
The trailer dives straight into the Targaryen civil war, with Rhaenyra Targaryen determined to reclaim the Iron Throne.
She promises to take King's Landing "We'll secure the city without further bloodshed," honestly, the footage shows plenty of betrayal and fiery battles ahead.
Season 3 opens with gullet battle
The season kicks off with the Battle of the Gullet, a huge naval clash between Corlys Velaryon's fleet and Tyland Lannister's forces, plus dragon fights, and burning ships.
Actor Abubakar Salim called filming it "incredible, organized chaos."
Showrunner Ryan Condal says this premiere might be "arguably the craziest episode of television ever made," hinting at a major turning point in Targaryen history.