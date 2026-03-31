Sydney Sweeney's 'Housemaid 2' sets December 2027 release date

Sequel insights

Cast and plot of 'The Housemaid's Secret'

Sydney Sweeney will reprise her role in The Housemaid's Secret, along with Michele Morrone from the first film. Kirsten Dunst is joining the cast. The sequel will continue to follow Sweeney's character, Millie, who was introduced as a live-in maid for a wealthy family with a dark secret in the original movie. In this installment, she takes on a new job "keeping house for a woman she's never allowed to see," only to uncover even darker truths behind closed doors.