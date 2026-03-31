Sydney Sweeney's 'Housemaid 2' sets December 2027 release date
What's the story
The sequel to last year's hit film The Housemaid, titled The Housemaid's Secret, will be released on December 17, 2027. This date marks exactly two years after the original movie's release, which grossed nearly $400 million worldwide on a $35 million budget. The sequel will once again be distributed by Lionsgate and will clash with male-dominated franchises like Avengers: Secret Wars and Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.
Sequel insights
Cast and plot of 'The Housemaid's Secret'
Sydney Sweeney will reprise her role in The Housemaid's Secret, along with Michele Morrone from the first film. Kirsten Dunst is joining the cast. The sequel will continue to follow Sweeney's character, Millie, who was introduced as a live-in maid for a wealthy family with a dark secret in the original movie. In this installment, she takes on a new job "keeping house for a woman she's never allowed to see," only to uncover even darker truths behind closed doors.
Production details
Production and future of the franchise
The films are based on Freida McFadden's novels. Production for The Housemaid's Secret is set to begin later this year. Paul Feig will return as director, with Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first book. Feig will also produce the film alongside Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures, Laura Fischer of Pretty Dangerous, and Sweeney through Fifty-Fifty Films. Lionsgate has expressed its intention to turn The Housemaid into a major film franchise by adapting more of McFadden's work in the future.