OTT: When, where to watch Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid'

Film overview

More about the film and its cast

The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden's 2022 novel of the same name, tells the story of Millie Calloway (Sydney Sweeney), a recently paroled woman who is hired as a live-in maid by wealthy Nina Winchester (Seyfried). The film explores the constant tension between these two women. Brandon Sklenar plays Andrew Winchester, Nina's husband. Elizabeth Perkins, Amanda Joy Erickson, Megan Ferguson, and Ellen Tamaki feature in supporting roles.