OTT: When, where to watch Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid'
What's the story
The erotic psychological thriller, The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig and starring Amanda Seyfried, will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on March 19. The film was released in theaters in January 2026. It received generally positive reviews, and a sequel is currently in development.
Film overview
More about the film and its cast
The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden's 2022 novel of the same name, tells the story of Millie Calloway (Sydney Sweeney), a recently paroled woman who is hired as a live-in maid by wealthy Nina Winchester (Seyfried). The film explores the constant tension between these two women. Brandon Sklenar plays Andrew Winchester, Nina's husband. Elizabeth Perkins, Amanda Joy Erickson, Megan Ferguson, and Ellen Tamaki feature in supporting roles.
Director's shift
More about the crew
The Housemaid marks a departure from Feig's usual comedic fare, best known for Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor franchise. The film is produced by Feig along with Todd Lieberman and Laura Fischer under the Hidden Pictures banner. Theodore Shapiro, who has reportedly collaborated with Feig on eight projects, composed the music.