LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / OTT: When, where to watch Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid'
OTT: When, where to watch Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid'
'The Housemaid' will stream on Prime Video

OTT: When, where to watch Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid'

By Isha Sharma
Mar 15, 2026
02:06 pm
What's the story

The erotic psychological thriller, The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig and starring Amanda Seyfried, will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on March 19. The film was released in theaters in January 2026. It received generally positive reviews, and a sequel is currently in development.

Film overview

More about the film and its cast

The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden's 2022 novel of the same name, tells the story of Millie Calloway (Sydney Sweeney), a recently paroled woman who is hired as a live-in maid by wealthy Nina Winchester (Seyfried). The film explores the constant tension between these two women. Brandon Sklenar plays Andrew Winchester, Nina's husband. Elizabeth Perkins, Amanda Joy Erickson, Megan Ferguson, and Ellen Tamaki feature in supporting roles.

Director's shift

More about the crew

The Housemaid marks a departure from Feig's usual comedic fare, best known for Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor franchise. The film is produced by Feig along with Todd Lieberman and Laura Fischer under the Hidden Pictures banner. Theodore Shapiro, who has reportedly collaborated with Feig on eight projects, composed the music.

Advertisement