How a minor injury earned Ludhiana doctor a Bollywood debut

Injury to cameo: The story behind Dr. Ashok's big break

It all started when Dr. Ashok was called to help Rampal after an on-set accident near Ludhiana last July.

While visiting the set again at Shahnewal Airport, he asked for a photo with Ranveer Singh, which caught the director's attention and led to his surprise cameo.

Fun fact: Dr. Ashok's family already has some Bollywood ties (his father is friends with veteran actor Dharmendra), making this debut even more special.