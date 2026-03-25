How a minor injury earned Ludhiana doctor a Bollywood debut
Entertainment
Dr. Sunny Ashok, a government doctor from Ludhiana, unexpectedly found himself on the big screen in Ranveer Singh's new spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
His cameo happened after he treated Arjun Rampal for a minor injury during filming, earning him some local fame and an invite to join the movie for a brief medical role.
Injury to cameo: The story behind Dr. Ashok's big break
It all started when Dr. Ashok was called to help Rampal after an on-set accident near Ludhiana last July.
While visiting the set again at Shahnewal Airport, he asked for a photo with Ranveer Singh, which caught the director's attention and led to his surprise cameo.
Fun fact: Dr. Ashok's family already has some Bollywood ties (his father is friends with veteran actor Dharmendra), making this debut even more special.