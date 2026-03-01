Terracotta elements, Indian heritage charm: Inside Rashmika-Vijay's wedding decor

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony on February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur. The wedding was designed by RVR Eventz & Design, who recently shared on Instagram that "every element put up had a meaning to it." The decor was inspired by the "periodic era" and aimed to highlight India's "rich heritage."

Design details 'Avoided large artifacts, used terracotta elements' The wedding venue was adorned with "earthy tones," allowing the natural beauty of the property to shine through. The palette was set with terracotta elements, "avoiding ordinary large artifacts." The colors used were brick, rust, and brass shades with reds and greens. Devanagari scripts, mythical figures, small flowers at pillar bases, and wooden shelves with antique motifs added to the charm of this intimate ceremony.

Personal elements Decor reflected the couple's personality and wishes The wedding decor also reflected Deverakonda's preference for terracotta and his mother's wish to include mantras on Adduthera. The couple wanted their union to be deeply rooted in authenticity, with every element planned to sync well. "The decor, the attire, the frames, everything was planned to sync well; nothing stood alone," RVR Eventz & Design shared.

