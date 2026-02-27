Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda got married recently

Rashmika-Vijay's regal wedding jewelry took 10 months to create

Telugu cinema's power couple, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, tied the knot in a temple-style ceremony in Udaipur on Thursday. Their wedding was not only celebrated for its grandeur but also for the stunning gold jewelry they wore. From maang tikka and arm cuffs to anklets, the couple donned kilograms of gold jewelry on their special day. Now, SHREE Jewellers has revealed that it took them 10 months to create this exquisite jewelry!