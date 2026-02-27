Rashmika-Vijay's regal wedding jewelry took 10 months to create
Telugu cinema's power couple, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, tied the knot in a temple-style ceremony in Udaipur on Thursday. Their wedding was not only celebrated for its grandeur but also for the stunning gold jewelry they wore. From maang tikka and arm cuffs to anklets, the couple donned kilograms of gold jewelry on their special day. Now, SHREE Jewellers has revealed that it took them 10 months to create this exquisite jewelry!
Design journey
'The entire journey spanned 10 months...'
Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar, Managing Directors of SHREE Jewellers, spoke to NDTV about the jewelry. They said, "The entire journey spanned 10 months - from conceptualizing the design and engaging in multiple discussions to bespoke customization, production, trials and finally bringing the complete look to life." "We drew deep inspiration from the grandeur of South Indian architecture that so beautifully defines the culture."
Groom's adornments
Deverakonda's jewelry featured elephant and tiger motifs
Deverakonda's jewelry was a statement of "ornate groom styling," a relatively understated area in Indian weddings. His ceremonial pieces featured elephant motifs symbolizing wisdom and tiger elements representing agility. The brand said, "Channeling the authority of a mythic king, his ceremonial pieces incorporated elephant motifs symbolizing wisdom and tiger elements representing agility."
Bride's adornments
Mandanna's bridal jewelry was envisioned around aura of 'living Goddess'
Mandanna's wedding jewelry was a tribute to her roots while also shaping her identity as a "contemporary Indian star." "The collection featured high-relief Nakshi work and intricate Rava granulation, each detail hand-fused by master artisans." "Rashmika's bridal look was envisioned around the aura of a living Goddess, while Vijay's ensemble embodied the presence of a sovereign King," said SHREE Jewellers.