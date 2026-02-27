Rashmika-Vijay's wedding fashion: How the star couple became maximalist icons

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda 's wedding on Thursday at ITC Mementos Udaipur was a beautiful blend of fashion and tradition. The couple wore custom-made outfits by Anamika Khanna , styled by Ami Patel. Their looks were deeply rooted in Telugu culture, showcasing temple motifs and colors with ritual significance. Let's break down the attire, jewelry, and styling choices that made everyone on the internet go gaga.

Bridal attire Mandanna's bridal look Mandanna's bridal look was "a celebration of sacred artistry." She opted for a burnt orange silk saree with red border and intricate gold zari work, eschewing pastels that many modern celebrity brides favor. The rust color, bordered by a striking red-and-gold border, symbolizes prosperity and new beginnings. Temple-house motifs embroidered on the saree echoed sacred architecture and spiritual geometry.

Accessories Jewelry and makeup Mandanna's jewelry was the highlight of her ensemble. She wore kasu malas, sculpted chokers, Lakshmi pendants, and shoulder chains inspired by temple art. Her oversized jhumkas and mathapatti framed her face beautifully. Her makeup was minimal with nude lips and a natural base, allowing the gold jewelry and her warm skin tone to shine through. She styled her hair in natural waves adorned with mogra strings and a heavy jada billa.

Groom's look Deverakonda's traditional Telugu wedding outfit Deverakonda wore an ivory silk dhoti with a deep vermillion angavastram, a traditional Telugu wedding outfit. The angavastram had forest and temple-inspired motifs symbolizing power, lineage, and sacred architecture. He chose vintage gold details like a temple necklace, cuffs, baajubandh, kamarbandh, earrings, and an anklet. Despite the opulence of these pieces, they were not loud or overbearing. In the age of celebrities opting for pastels and light looks, Virosh turned out to be the true maximalist king and queen.

