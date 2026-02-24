How Akshay Kumar helped Mrunal Thakur deal with online trolling

Thakur admitted, "I've had my days. There were days I would go to bed crying and cry myself to sleep." She remembered Akshay telling her he was glad she embraced herself and reminding her not to let others' opinions get to her—unless a role truly required change.

'The day I accepted my body...'

Trolling hurt Thakur's confidence so much that she once rated herself "four on 10" at the gym.

But after a fan complimented her figure, she realized self-acceptance made others appreciate her too: "The day I accepted my body is the day when people also started loving it."

She has spoken about being "comfortable in your skin and body."