How ancient Greek instruments shaped 'The Odyssey's original sound

Cultural connection

Travis Scott will serve as a modern bard

In line with the theme of authenticity, Nolan also considered how The Odyssey was passed down through oral poetry. To reflect this tradition in a contemporary cinematic context, he cast rapper Travis Scott as a bard. Scott will deliver a monologue in the film, connecting ancient oral storytellers with today's rap culture. This is the third collaboration between Nolan and Goransson after Tenet and Oppenheimer (the latter earned Goransson an Academy Award). The Odyssey releases on July 17.