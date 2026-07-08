How ancient Greek instruments shaped 'The Odyssey's original sound
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic film The Odyssey is set to immerse viewers in ancient Greece, not only through its visuals but also its sound. To achieve this, Nolan challenged his long-time collaborator, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson, to create a world using real and period-specific textures without any traditional orchestration. And, we have received an experimental yet well-researched soundtrack that takes the viewers right back to the ancient civilization.
Score details
Bronze Age textures were incorporated
Goransson created a multi-layered sonic palette that merges history with modernity. The score features ancient instruments like the double-pipe aulos and the harp-like lyre, which are complemented by unique Bronze Age textures from 35 custom-sized bronze gongs. To add an industrial and avant-garde touch, Goransson incorporated raw sounds recorded from scrap metal, railings, and air-conditioning units. These historical elements were then layered with contemporary synthesizers and James Blake's vocals for a timeless atmosphere.
Instrument revival
Musicologists helped recreate ancient sounds
Producer Emma Thomas revealed that Goransson conducted extensive research to find instruments known to the ancient Greeks. The aulos and lyre were the two main instruments used in the score. To recreate these sounds, musicologists had to act as historians since no physical reeds from the aulos have survived. Aulos player Callum Armstrong had to reverse-engineer the instrument while performer Rosa Fragorapti balanced historical record with artistic intuition to play the lyre authentically.
Cultural connection
Travis Scott will serve as a modern bard
In line with the theme of authenticity, Nolan also considered how The Odyssey was passed down through oral poetry. To reflect this tradition in a contemporary cinematic context, he cast rapper Travis Scott as a bard. Scott will deliver a monologue in the film, connecting ancient oral storytellers with today's rap culture. This is the third collaboration between Nolan and Goransson after Tenet and Oppenheimer (the latter earned Goransson an Academy Award). The Odyssey releases on July 17.