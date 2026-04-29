'O Sanwariya' song: How are Akshay and Tabu's characters related

The much-awaited song O Ri O Sanwariya from the horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla has been released. The track, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tabu , is a classical dance number that plays a crucial role in advancing the story. On International Dance Day, makers dropped the song, which is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Javed Ali. Pritam has composed it. But, what does it reveal about the characters?

Song details Song features a love triangle Set in the fictional town of Mangalpur, O Ri O Sanwariya tells the story of Yashoda (Tabu), a talented dancer from Bengal. The song features her love story with Vasudev (Jisshu Sengupta) and how Madhav, Dushund Acharya's son (Rajesh Sharma), secretly loves her. When Madhav learns about Yashoda and Vasudev's relationship, he summons the demon Vadhusur to marry Yashoda forcefully.

Film's plot This is what happens in 'Bhooth Bangla' Bhooth Bangla is set in the eerie town of Mangalpur, where young brides and couples are warned against passing through due to fears of kidnappings and sudden deaths. The resident demon Vadhusur is blamed for these incidents. Despite warnings, Arjun Acharya (Kumar) challenges the demon by getting his sister married in Mangalpur. His father, Dr. Vasudev Acharya, a scholar of Vedas and Hindu scriptures, later reveals Vadhusur's identity.

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