How Damien Chazelle turned rhythm into box office gold

Damien Chazelle, one of modern Hollywood 's finest, is known for his out-of-the-box storytelling and the way he films it. His obsession with music and rhythm has made him a cut above the rest. He has made the theme of ambition and passion his own, and the audiences have lapped it up. With his work, Chazelle continues to reshape the industry and reimagine cinema.

#1 'Whiplash' and its impact 2014 saw the release of Whiplash, which was a major turning point in Chazelle's career. The film's gripping depiction of the relationship between an ambitious drummer and his overbearing instructor had audiences on the edge of their seats. It demonstrated Chazelle's talent in building tension through music-driven narratives. The film was critically acclaimed and won multiple awards, including three Oscars. It set Chazelle up as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

#2 'La La Land': A modern musical masterpiece In 2016, La La Land cemented Chazelle's place as a visionary director. The film beautifully interwove the themes of romance and music to narrate the story of two aspiring artists in Los Angeles. Its dazzling cinematography and unforgettable soundtrack won it several awards, including six Oscars. La La Land showcased Chazelle's talent for fusing classic musical elements with modern-day storytelling techniques.

#3 Exploring space with 'First Man' Chazelle stepped into biographical drama with 2018's First Man. The film chronicled the life of Neil Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the moon. By centering Armstrong's personal demons along with the historical events, Chazelle provided an interesting take on space expedition stories. Though different from his previous music-centric movies, this one reiterated his versatility as a director.