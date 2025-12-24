'Single Papa': Why Dayanand Shetty was cast as male nanny

The Netflix series Single Papa , written by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, was inspired by an airport incident in Goa . The writers saw a "macho guy holding a baby" while searching for a diaper station. This observation sparked their thoughts on gendered parenting roles and the perception that raising a child is primarily a woman's responsibility.

Casting choice 'Someone who has an action image...' Single Papa features an ensemble cast including Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, and Neha Dhupia. One of the most surprising casting choices was Dayanand Shetty as a male nanny. Udhwani told Mid-Day, "Manny's character was always written from the beginning." "The role was always written as a very strong-built, muscular, macho man, but someone who is a softie at heart." "So it would be fun to see someone who has an action image...who breaks bones, changing diapers."

Unique portrayal 'He represents the kind of masculinity that we believe in' Udhwani added, "I think instinctively all of us including Netflix thought that if we approach someone like Daya, it could be casting against the grain." "It's like seeing someone do something differently. If this show was made in the 70s or 80s, we would have cast Dharmendra." "So it's something like that- a strong man doing something that's very gentle and sweet." Moitra added, "He represents the kind of masculinity that we believe in. He's always strong and gentle."