How Dipika Kakar's tumor was detected during a gallbladder check-up

Television actor Dipika Kakar recently revealed that a routine medical examination for gallbladder pain helped doctors discover a large tumor in her body. Speaking on comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa 's podcast, she shared that she had undergone a CRP (C-Reactive Protein) test after experiencing gallstone-related pain. The mildly elevated inflammatory marker from the test led to further investigations, which ultimately revealed an 8.5-9cm tumor.

Surgical procedure Tumor surgically removed with a margin of surrounding tissue Kakar further revealed that the tumor was surgically removed with a margin of surrounding tissue, resulting in an 11cm section being taken out. "Mujhe gall bladder ka pain hua tha... doctor ne mujhe CRP test diya... woh thoda high aaya... par yaha par tumor hai.. aur woh bhi first scan mei tha 8.5-9cm ka tumor," she said on the podcast.

Test details What is a CRP test and its significance? A CRP test is a blood test that measures the level of C-reactive protein (CRP) in the blood. The liver produces CRP in response to inflammation. It is commonly used as a marker for infections, inflammatory diseases, and tissue damage. However, it cannot be solely relied upon to diagnose or rule out cancer.

Advertisement

Medical insight Not uncommon to find tumors while investigating unrelated complaints: Doctor Dr. Amit Upadhyay, Senior Consultant Haematologist and Oncologist at PSRI Hospital, told the Indian Express that it is not uncommon to find serious conditions like tumors while investigating unrelated complaints. "Many abdominal tumors, especially those arising in the liver, pancreas, kidneys, gallbladder, or surrounding tissues, may remain silent in their early stages," he said.

Advertisement