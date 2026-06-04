How Dipika Kakar's tumor was detected during a gallbladder check-up
What's the story
Television actor Dipika Kakar recently revealed that a routine medical examination for gallbladder pain helped doctors discover a large tumor in her body. Speaking on comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, she shared that she had undergone a CRP (C-Reactive Protein) test after experiencing gallstone-related pain. The mildly elevated inflammatory marker from the test led to further investigations, which ultimately revealed an 8.5-9cm tumor.
Surgical procedure
Tumor surgically removed with a margin of surrounding tissue
Kakar further revealed that the tumor was surgically removed with a margin of surrounding tissue, resulting in an 11cm section being taken out. "Mujhe gall bladder ka pain hua tha... doctor ne mujhe CRP test diya... woh thoda high aaya... par yaha par tumor hai.. aur woh bhi first scan mei tha 8.5-9cm ka tumor," she said on the podcast.
Test details
What is a CRP test and its significance?
A CRP test is a blood test that measures the level of C-reactive protein (CRP) in the blood. The liver produces CRP in response to inflammation. It is commonly used as a marker for infections, inflammatory diseases, and tissue damage. However, it cannot be solely relied upon to diagnose or rule out cancer.
Medical insight
Not uncommon to find tumors while investigating unrelated complaints: Doctor
Dr. Amit Upadhyay, Senior Consultant Haematologist and Oncologist at PSRI Hospital, told the Indian Express that it is not uncommon to find serious conditions like tumors while investigating unrelated complaints. "Many abdominal tumors, especially those arising in the liver, pancreas, kidneys, gallbladder, or surrounding tissues, may remain silent in their early stages," he said.
Warning signs
When to consult a doctor?
Dr. Upadhyay advised getting a medical check-up if you experience persistent abdominal pain or discomfort, unexplained bloating or abdominal swelling, loss of appetite, unintentional weight loss, ongoing nausea or vomiting, changes in bowel habits, or persistent fatigue or weakness. Separately, Kakar was battling liver cancer, too, which she defeated in December last year.