How Idris Elba conquered TV, film, music & more

Idris Elba 's ascent to become a cultural icon in America is defined by his versatility and the impact of his roles. From movies to television to music, Elba has mesmerized audiences with his acting prowess and the charm of his personality. His ability to fluidly shift between genres and media has made him a multifaceted artist. Here's what made Elba a cultural phenomenon in America.

Television impact Breakthrough role in 'The Wire' Elba shot to fame after playing Stringer Bell in the acclaimed series The Wire. His performance as the complicated character proved his mettle as an actor and won him accolades. The show's success laid the foundation for Elba's career in the television industry, opening the doors to other opportunities.

Film success Transition to Hollywood films After conquering TV, Elba stormed Hollywood with his spectacular performances. He featured in high-budget blockbusters like Thor and Pacific Rim, which not only opened the doors for him but also made his fans go gaga over him. With these roles, he proved he can nail action-packed films without losing the depth and authenticity.

Musical talent Music Ventures Along with acting, Elba has also pursued a music career. As a DJ and producer, he has performed at events across the world, displaying another side of his artistic capabilities. His foray into music further established him as the multifaceted entertainer who can get audiences excited across platforms.