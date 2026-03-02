How 'Ikkis' actor Vivaan Shah prepped for military role Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

Vivaan Shah, who plays Captain Vijendra Malhotra in the new war drama 'Ikkis,' really put in the work to look and feel like a soldier.

The film, based on the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal—who was martyred at just 21 during the 1971 Battle of Basantar—dropped on January 1 with Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra also starring.