How Kristen Stewart became Hollywood's coolest icon
Kristen Stewart has become a cultural icon in America, winning hearts with her one-of-a-kind style and talent. From being the hot young thing in Hollywood to becoming a household name, Stewart's journey is dotted with milestones that have made her iconic. Her influence transcends the silver screen, influencing fashion and societal norms. Here are the key things that shaped Stewart's rise to cultural prominence.
Breakthrough with 'Twilight' series
Stewart became a household name with her iconic role as Bella Swan in the Twilight series. The franchise turned into a worldwide craze. Stewart's portrayal of Bella struck a chord with the audience, especially the teens, establishing her as a leading lady in Hollywood. Twilight's success not only advanced her career but also catapulted her into the cultural zeitgeist.
Diverse acting roles
After Twilight, Stewart's choice of roles proved how diverse she is as an actor. She featured in indie films like Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper, receiving critical acclaim for her performances. These roles also proved how willing she is to take on complex characters and narratives, further establishing her credibility and versatility in the industry.
Influence on fashion trends
Stewart's impact extends into the world of fashion, where she is known for her distinctive style. Often seen sporting edgy outfits on red carpets and casual streetwear off-duty, she has become a trendsetter for many of her fans. Her collaborations with luxury brands like Chanel have solidified her position as a fashion icon, influencing trends and inspiring countless individuals around the globe.
Advocacy for personal expression
Stewart is known for championing the cause of being true to oneself, on-screen and off-screen. The actress often speaks bluntly about the importance of being yourself without falling into the trap of stereotypes or societal norms (in Hollywood circles or otherwise, too!). This strikes a chord with fans who appreciate the way unapologetically true-to-self she remains even under the media's glare over the years!