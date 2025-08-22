Jr NTR to take a break from Bollywood

NTR's focus shifts back to South Indian cinema

NTR is now being more selective with scripts that fit his mass-appeal style. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala points out that teaming up with a top Telugu or Tamil director could really boost his brand.

All eyes are on his next big project—a pan-India film with KGF director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this one's got fans buzzing, while the future of Devara 2 will likely depend on how things go after Dragon wraps up.