Jr NTR to take a break from Bollywood
After War 2 didn't land well with audiences, Jr NTR is re-evaluating his Bollywood journey and turning his attention back to Telugu cinema.
The film, which paired him with Hrithik Roshan in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe, just didn't make the splash everyone hoped for.
NTR's focus shifts back to South Indian cinema
NTR is now being more selective with scripts that fit his mass-appeal style. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala points out that teaming up with a top Telugu or Tamil director could really boost his brand.
All eyes are on his next big project—a pan-India film with KGF director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this one's got fans buzzing, while the future of Devara 2 will likely depend on how things go after Dragon wraps up.