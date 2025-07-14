How Mike Flanagan made fear feel real

Mike Flanagan has made a niche for himself in modern Hollywood by redefining psychological horror. Flanagan's approach is all about the mind, the fears and emotions, as opposed to the scares. By combining story-driven characters with a sense of dread, Flanagan makes an experience that's something you can immerse yourself in. His works often explore grief, trauma, family dynamics, etc., reimagining the genre.

Character focus Character depth in 'The Haunting of Hill House' In The Haunting of Hill House, Flanagan focuses on character building to elevate the viewing experience. Each character is intricately written with their backstories that blend seamlessly with the supernatural. This focus on character depth makes it easier for the viewers to connect emotionally, making the unfolding events more impactful. By focusing on characters rather than shocks, Flanagan makes sure the experience feels relatable.

Narrative structure Use of non-linear storytelling in 'Doctor Sleep' Flanagan uses a non-linear storytelling technique of weaving the past and present together to create tension and intrigue in Doctor Sleep. He creates modifications of character and plot that keep the audience engaged. This technique allows a deeper exploration of characters' motivations and histories, while keeping suspense alive through the film.

Emotional themes Exploration of grief in 'Midnight Mass' In Midnight Mass, Flanagan delves into grief and loss as some of the most driving forces. The series explores how grief and loss can spiral into fear and despair in a community. By centering emotional themes over traditional tropes, Flanagan gives a refreshing take on being haunted by something from the past. This makes his storytelling style all the more nuanced.