'Bridgerton': How much will Eloise's story change?

Character growth

Eloise will get an 'arc' in S05

Brownell revealed that Eloise's character will undergo significant development in her season. She said, they wish to "honour the spirit of the book and the narrative arc," but "there may be slight tweaks to the structure or the characters." In S04, Eloise doesn't abandon her "progressive ideals," but she seems to realize that for some people, marriage really works. In her season, unlike her siblings, Eloise will marry Sir Phillip first, before falling in love.