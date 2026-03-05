'Bridgerton': How much will Eloise's story change?
What's the story
We still don't know who among Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca Stirling (Hannah Dodd) will lead the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton. However, whenever Eloise does lead the show, her story is going to deviate from Julia Quinn's novel To Sir Phillip, With Love. Showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed this in a recent interview with Decider. While the basic storyline remains intact-Eloise will end up with Sir Phillip-the execution will be different.
Character growth
Eloise will get an 'arc' in S05
Brownell revealed that Eloise's character will undergo significant development in her season. She said, they wish to "honour the spirit of the book and the narrative arc," but "there may be slight tweaks to the structure or the characters." In S04, Eloise doesn't abandon her "progressive ideals," but she seems to realize that for some people, marriage really works. In her season, unlike her siblings, Eloise will marry Sir Phillip first, before falling in love.
Season details
Meanwhile, production for 'Bridgerton' S05 is set to begin soon
The writing for Bridgerton's fifth season is already complete, with production set to begin soon. Netflix will celebrate the success of Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in the fourth season for a while before announcing the lead cast for the fifth. The anticipation is high for both Eloise and Francesca's storylines, which are expected to bring fresh twists to the popular series.