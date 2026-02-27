Who will lead 'Bridgerton' Season 5?

The fourth season of Netflix 's popular period drama Bridgerton has concluded, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next installment. The show has already been renewed for two more seasons. However, there is no official release date yet for Season 5. Production is expected to begin in March 2026 in the UK with a possible release date in late 2027 or early 2028.

Lead speculation Will it be Eloise or Francesca? The biggest question on everyone's mind is who will be the lead in Bridgerton Season 5. Showrunner Jess Brownell had previously hinted that the next two seasons would focus on Eloise and Francesca. However, she did not reveal which sister would take the spotlight first. If one follows Julia Quinn's novels, Season 5 should be based on To Sir Phillip, With Love aka Eloise Bridgerton's love story with Sir Phillip Crane. But the show has swapped chronology before.

Finale analysis Post-credit scene hints at multiple leads The end of Bridgerton Season 4 introduced a new element to the series by featuring a post-credit scene. This scene showed Benedict and Sophie getting married in an outdoor ceremony at My Cottage. During this scene, Kate Bridgerton asks, "Whose wedding do you think we will be attending next?" Interestingly, both Eloise (who has been against marriage and convention for years) and Francesca (who was recently widowed) give cryptic answers.

Advertisement