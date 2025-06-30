Why Natalie Portman's riskiest roles deserve more love

Whether it's science fiction, musical drama, or psychological thrillers, Natalie Portman continues to surprise audiences with her fearless choices. While these films may not have been massive box-office hits, their second wind on OTT platforms has introduced her layered performances to even wider audiences. Here's a closer look at how Portman's daring roles across different genres showcase her depth, versatility, and continued evolution as an actor.

Sci-fi brilliance 'Annihilation' showcases versatility In Annihilation, Portman plays a biologist who goes on an expedition into a mysterious zone. Both intense and nuanced, her portrayal shows how easily she can handle complex narratives. The film's combination of science fiction and psychological drama makes Portman delve into themes of identity and transformation, underlining her versatility as an actress.

Musical drama 'Vox Lux' explores fame's impact In Vox Lux, Portman steps into the shoes of a pop star battling the pressures of fame. Her performance takes an in-depth look at the darker side of celebrity life, giving an insight into how taxing it can be emotionally. Through this role, she shows us the kind of depth and authenticity she can bring to characters, making it unforgettable for audiences.

Psychological exploration 'Lucy in the Sky' examines the human psyche Portman's role in Lucy in the Sky is that of an astronaut who struggles with reality after returning from space. The film gives her an opportunity to explore psychological complexities, playing vulnerability and resilience at the same time. This performance only reinforces her knack for bringing complex human emotions to life on screen.