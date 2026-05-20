Behind Bollywood's box office boom, workers are facing a crisis

The ongoing production slowdown in Bollywood is taking a toll on the livelihoods of many industry workers. A survey by Top India, based on chats with more than 1,000 people from the entertainment industry, has revealed the same. The financial stress has been on assistant directors, makeup artists, character actors, editors, light operators, camera operators, production assistants, spot staff, and even celebrity gym trainers. Equipment suppliers, transport providers, and camera rental companies are also reportedly seeing reduced opportunities.

Industry impact Freelancers facing the brunt of slowdown The industry relies heavily on freelance and project-based work, which means that even a slight delay in production can have a domino effect on many people associated with a single film/show. A delay in one film affects hundreds of people, from the assistant directors to the on-ground technicians. The slowdown has reportedly been caused by tighter production budgets, cautious spending by OTT platforms, and delays in approving new projects. Survey participants reported a 50-60% fall in income this year.

Cost challenges Many have borrowed money or taken side jobs to survive The situation is reportedly worse in Mumbai, where living expenses are constantly on the rise. Many workers are forced to pay high rents, often touching ₹50,000 a month, for modest apartments. To manage expenses, several workers are relying on savings, borrowing money from friends and relatives, or taking up temporary side jobs. Some have even left Mumbai and returned to their hometowns after struggling to secure stable work in the city.

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