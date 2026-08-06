How Pradeep Rawat's aggressive cancer was diagnosed
What's the story
Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, who starred in films like Lagaan and Ghajini, passed away on Tuesday at 74. The film fraternity was shocked by his sudden demise. His son Vikramaditya Rawat recently opened up about Rawat's last days, revealing to the media during his funeral that they were initially told it might be a stomach infection or something, before doctors diagnosed him with an aggressive form of blood cancer.
Diagnosis
'Mom called me to say that his health had deteriorated'
Vikramaditya said, "We went to a doctor, and they said it might be a stomach infection or something. They gave him a lot of medicines, but none of them worked."
"My mom (Kalyani Rawat) called me to say that his health had deteriorated. We got a blood test done, and his white blood cell count was very high. We immediately took him to Kokilaben Hospital, where the doctors told us there was a 99% chance it was blood cancer."
Family's reaction
Diagnosis was confirmed a day later
The diagnosis was confirmed the next day, leaving the family devastated.
Vikramaditya added that Rawat's health reports had been normal just two months ago.
"A day later, it was confirmed that it was blood cancer. We were shattered. It was a rare type of cancer, and it is very aggressive in nature."
"We had got my father's tests done just two months ago, and everything was normal. So whatever happened, happened within one and a half months," he said.
Father's final moments
'I opened the door and saw them giving him CPR...'
Vikramaditya recalled his father's last moments with tears in his eyes.
"Yesterday his platelets dropped to 3,000; platelets should be above 3 lakh. We were waiting outside the ICU. All the doctors were inside."
"I opened the door and saw them giving him CPR. That's when I understood. Then my mum started crying."
"I'm sure he's in a better place. He would be happy that so many people showed up. I'm sure he's very happy."
Final farewell
Rawat's cremation took place on Wednesday afternoon
Rawat was cremated in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. The last rites were attended by several members of the film fraternity, including Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.
Known for his powerful performances in Ghajini, Lagaan, and B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, Rawat had an illustrious career spanning over four decades across Hindi and regional cinema as well as television.
May he rest in peace.