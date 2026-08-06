How Pradeep Rawat's aggressive cancer was diagnosed

Vikramaditya said, "We went to a doctor, and they said it might be a stomach infection or something. They gave him a lot of medicines, but none of them worked."

"My mom (Kalyani Rawat) called me to say that his health had deteriorated. We got a blood test done, and his white blood cell count was very high. We immediately took him to Kokilaben Hospital, where the doctors told us there was a 99% chance it was blood cancer."