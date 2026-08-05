Who was Pradeep Rawat? Veteran actor dies at 74

Rawat's acting career spanned over four decades, with notable roles in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Nepali, and Marathi cinema.

His film debut was with Meri Jung in 1985, but it was his role as Ashwatthama in Chopra's Mahabharat that made him a household name.

He became synonymous with the character for an entire generation of viewers before establishing himself as one of Indian cinema's most recognizable screen villains.