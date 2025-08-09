How 'Saiyaara's team used AI to write ending
For the film "Saiyaara," director Mohit Suri and his team turned to AI when they couldn't crack the film's ending.
Assistant writer Chetan Naidu asked ChatGPT for help, which suggested a dramatic finale where both leads die.
While that idea matched some early thoughts, it didn't quite fit what the filmmakers wanted.
ChatGPT suggested 3 different endings
ChatGPT pitched three endings after getting all the plot details.
One was a bittersweet train station goodbye that felt modern and emotional—impressive, but still missing the cultural depth and personal touch the team was looking for.
In the end, they went with an ending that felt more real and true to their characters' journeys.
Using AI in Bollywood
Using AI like ChatGPT in Bollywood is still pretty rare.
"Saiyaara" shows how tech can spark creativity but also highlights why human storytelling—especially with local flavor—still matters most.